[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kim Pegula reveals 'the most depressing part' of owning the Bills

In Vic Carucci's latest piece from his exclusive interview with Kim Pegula, the Buffalo Bills' co-owner and president shared how being part of the NFL's Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee can be depressing at times.

"Because it just makes you realize that (Buffalo) can't get (a Super Bowl), when they show the amount of infrastructure – from hotels to airports to (mass) transportation – that some of these cities have," Pegula said. "I don't think we would qualify for even getting a draft."

That aside, Pegula is proud to be a part of three ownership committees, which also includes the NFL Foundation and Business Ventures groups, the latter she described as "the meat and the heart of the league as a business."

Josh Allen is 'the furthest thing from racist': The rookie quarterback's Pop Warner coaches dismissed his Twitter controversy as contrived, Tim Graham learned while working on his five-part series on Allen.

The cultivation of Josh Allen: You bloom where you're planted | What drives Josh Allen? Start with his California hometown | From Pop Warner to Bills, playing QB was 'only thing' Allen wanted to do | Rejection fueled his desire to play football in college — and beyond | From Wyoming to the Bills, Allen aims to be among the all-time greats.

Good news on Bills WRs: Kelvin Benjamin was looking fit and was participating fully at this week's organized team activity workouts, Mark Gaughan writes. The bad news is Zay Jones will be sidelined the rest of the spring following knee surgery.

Jay Skurski's mailbag: Does Shaq Lawson have a future in Buffalo?

Mom, Doug Flutie's at the door ... Nineteen years ago today, the former Bills quarterback surprised an eight-year-old East Amherst resident.

