Olcott beach, recovered from high water, opens for season

The Krull Park beach in Olcott is back.

The Niagara County beach opened for the season on Saturday, after losing all of last summer to high Lake Ontario water levels and the damage caused by the high water.

The beach will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty.

Krull Park is a year-round park covering more than 325 acres, with the beach being part of it.

The Olcott Beach Carousel Park also has reopened for the season.