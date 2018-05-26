Bank on Buffalo picks temporary location in Wheatfield

Bank on Buffalo has chosen a temporary home for a Niagara County branch, in the Town of Wheatfield, until a permanent branch in Niagara Falls is built.

The division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Financial has applied to regulators to open a location at 6947 Williams Road, a vacant former bank branch near the former Summit mall.

Bank on Buffalo previously said it would open a temporary branch in Niagara County until a permanent branch is built at 676 72nd St. in Niagara Falls, near Niagara Falls Boulevard. The bank had not disclosed where the temporary branch would be, but indicated it hoped to open it this summer. A Bank on Buffalo spokesman said the bank was awaiting regulatory approvals before setting an opening date.

The Williams Road property was formerly used by Fleet Bank and Bank of America. A real estate listing said the building was built in 1992.

Bank on Buffalo has three other branches, all of which are in Erie County.