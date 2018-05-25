ZIEGLER, Florence M. (Schiltz)

Age 89, of Arcade, died May 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Ziegler; mother of Kathleen (late Roger) Swanson, Donna (Michael) Gunn, Thomas and David Ziegler; grandmother of Daryl (Jamie) Swanson, Amanda (Craig Pataye) Gunn; great-grandmother of Ryan, Dylan and Marissa Swanson; sister of Carl (late Shirley) Schiltz, late Margaret (late Paul) Bartz, late Mildred (late Francis) George; sister-in-law of Mary Ann (Ellsworth) Cook and the late Nelson (survived by Annabelle) Ziegler; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday May 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 26 at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Interment will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the church. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.