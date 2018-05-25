Walmart shoppers turn shopping carts into bumper cars

You won't find serious crime news in the Bee newspapers police blotters. But you will see offbeat items – like the case of department store bumper carts that caught our eye in the Amherst Bee.

The item said Amherst police responded on May 8 to a store on Sheridan Drive "where two women riding battery-operated carts were arguing with each other in the parking lot."

But wait, there's more: "According to an employee who witnessed the incident, the women were also ramming their carts into one another."

We had so many questions. Assistant Police Chief Charles Cohen had answers.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 3290 Sheridan. A 52-year-old Buffalo woman told police the other woman had asked her to move her cart. The first woman thought the second woman was rude, so she didn't move. The second woman then rammed the first woman with her cart and left the area before police arrived.

No one was arrested. The "suspect" was described as a woman in her 50s with a pink and white striped shirt.

Look for her driving a bumper car at Fantasy Island.