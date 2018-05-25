Things to do in Western New York: May 26

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 in Artpark Mainstage Theatre (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston). Admission is $34-$68 and may be purchased here.

The Decemberists, indie rockers from Oregon, have a folk, Americana sound, and they often sing of the sea. They are inspired by particular locales and thrive in a live atmosphere, responding to their audiences and often paying whimsical tributes to local history and folklore.

It will be fun to see what they come up with at Artpark, the Lewiston venue with a promising summer band lineup. - Mary Kunz Goldman

6:30 p.m. at Outer Harbor (225 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Day-of tickets are $40.

The Water Lantern Festival is a national phenomenon, and it's coming to a body of water near you. The franchised festival at the Outer Harbor will feature food trucks, music and other activities.

Everyone who attends gets a floating water lantern, a marker to write a personalized message and an LED keychain. Organizers promise an event "filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime." - Colin Dabkowski

7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Ticket prices range from $45.50 to $175.50 and may be purchased here.

Two of the world's most successful rock bands are back touring together for the first time since 2006; both Def Leppard and Journey will play full 16-song sets.

Buffalo's KeyBank Center is among the first few dates on the North American tour; check out the set lists from the stop at Hartford, Conn., on May 21, via ultimateclassicrock.com. Read an interview, conducted by Cleveland's Scene, with Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. - Ben Tsujimoto