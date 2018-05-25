The garden walks are coming. Save some dates

As Western New Yorkers head outside to spruce up their landscapes, many of them also prepare to open their gardens to visitors during walks and tours scheduled all summer long. Below is a lineup.

These weekend garden walks and tours throughout the Buffalo Niagara region are self-guided and held rain or shine. Many are free. This is an early list, so keep an eye on BuffaloNews.com for updates and follow the various tours on their websites and Facebook as events gets closer.

Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for these and many other local garden happenings – including the Open Gardens event happening on Thursdays and Fridays in July,

If a garden walk is missing from our list below, please let us know by emailing homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Coming in June

The 13th annual Shaw Guild Garden Tour of eight gardens in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9. Tickets, $25, are available online or through the Shaw Festival box office, 800-511-7429.

Lewiston Garden Club will present its 13th annual Lewiston GardenFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 and 17 along Center Street. The event includes a free walk of private and public gardens along with vendors, speakers, container garden contest and more.

The 21st annual Parkside Garden and Architecture Tour, presented by the Parkside Community Association, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24. Garden maps will be available for $5 at Hillside Children’s Services, 70 Jewett Parkway; visit the website for more tours about the day's events.

Coming in July

July kicks off with the Amherst Garden Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. Garden registration ends June 17; applications are available at the Town of Amherst website. Maps will be at garden centers in Amherst about a week before event.

The 27th annual garden tour presented by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Horticultural Society is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7. Tickets are $12 (online before June 1) and $15. Find out more here.

The third annual Grand Island Garden Walk is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8. Visit the website for an application; register by June 1. Maps will be available at the Town Commons Gazebo, 2255 Baseline Road.

The 16th annual Snyder-CleveHill Garden View is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 in the Snyder and Cleveland Hill neighborhoods. Maps may be picked up at Trillium’s Courtyard Florist, 2195 Kensington Ave., Snyder. A $2 donation is suggested.

The City of Tonawanda Garden Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. A Friday Night Lights tour will take place from 9 to 11 p.m. July 13. Maps will be available end of June at city hall, the police department, the library, the senior center on Main Street and local businesses. Find out more here.

The 14th annual Buzz Around Hamburg Village Garden Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 and 15. Maps will be available at Memorial Park, Lake and Union streets. Vendors will be in the park both days. Village residents can enter their gardens using the application on the website; deadline is June 15.

The 17th annual Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 in the University District (South Campus) neighborhoods, with a Capen by Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Maps will be available at UB Anderson Gallery, 1 Martha Jackson Place, and St. Andrew's Church UHAA Sculpture Garden, 3107 Main St. Visit the website for entry form; deadline is June 20.

The SCENe Garden Club Walk in Springville is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Headquarters is Fiddler’s Green Park Gazebo, Franklin and North Buffalo streets, Springville. To register your garden call 864-2015 or 942-3212.

Garden Walk of Niagara Falls, USA is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Visit Facebook for map information and details.

The 14th annual Lockport In Bloom will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 and 15. A twilight tour is planned for 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 14. Tour day headquarters is at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Maps will also be available at various local businesses.

The Pendleton Petal Pushers tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. Maps will be available at 6670 Bear Ridge Road (one of the gardens) and Sisti Gallery North, 6535 Campbell Blvd.

The Lancaster Garden Walk throughout the Village of Lancaster and Town of Lancaster is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 21 and 22. An evening tour is scheduled for 8:45 to 10:45 p.m. July 20. Tour-day headquarters include: Two Chicks and a Rooster, 732 Aurora St.

The 15th annual Village of Williamsville Garden Walk is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21. Residents can register gardens through mid-June. Call 632-4120, Ext. 3009. Headquarters: outside Village Hall, 5565 Main St. Visit walkablewilliamsville.com.

The 16th annual Ken-Ton Garden Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 and 22. The Night Lights tour is planned for 8:30 to 11 p.m. July 20 and 21. Headquarters: Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, Town of Tonawanda. Residents need to register their gardens by 5 p.m. June 8.

West Seneca Garden Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 and 22. Maps can be picked up at Mike Weber Greenhouses, 42 French Road, West Seneca. Register your garden by contacting Dave or Sharon Pulinski at 824-3995 or sharonpulinski@yahoo.com. Deadline is June 25.

Plans are in the works for an East Side Garden Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21. Stay tuned.

The 24rd annual Garden Walk Buffalo is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 and 29. Main headquarters: Evergreen Health, 206 S. Elmwood Ave., and Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway. Maps only will be available at: Richmond-Summer Senior Center, Richmond Avenue and Summer Street; First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, and West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St.

Coming in August

The Northwest Buffalo Garden Tour is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4. The Starry Night Garden Tour is scheduled for 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4. Guided bus tours also are scheduled (with fee). Tour day headquarters: St. Mark’s & All Saints’ Church, 311 Ontario St. Visit brralliance.org.