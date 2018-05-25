STEWART, Thomas W.

STEWART - Thomas W. May 23, 2018; beloved husband of Patricia "Trish" (nee Bolton) Stewart; loving father of Laura G. (Jeffrey) Stewart-Beach, Joseph T.J. (Leslie), David A. (Renata), Matthew T. (Katie) and Elizabeth S. (Teddy) Elam; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren. Family and friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at the Chapel CrossPoint Campus, 500 CrossPoint Pkwy., Getzville, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the YMCA Buffalo/Niagara, 301 Cayuga Rd., Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14225. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com