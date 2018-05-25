Pennsylvania woman arrested on charges of DWI, drug possession

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance Monday after state troopers were summoned to aid her, State Police said.

Michelle A. Irons, 32, of Smethport, Pa., was unresponsive when troopers found her in a vehicle parked on Plaza Drive in Allegany, State Police said.

Irons was arrested after troopers said they believed she was under the influence of drugs.

During her arrest, troopers said they discovered prescription pills in her vehicle.

Irons was released with appearance tickets requiring her to return to Allegany Town Court.