Buffalo and Olean men arrested on drug charges

State Police arrested two men on drug charges Wednesday.

Gary L. Holland, 36, of Olean, and Ronald T. Green, 27, of Buffalo, were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to State Police.

The men were detained following a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Stony Brook Road in the Town of Olean, during which troopers conducted a search of the men's vehicle and discovered what was allegedly cocaine and an oxycodone pill, State Police said.

Green and Holland were both released with appearance tickets requiring them to return to Olean Town Court.