Splash! Buffalo announces splash pads will be open for sunny Memorial Day Weekend
Splash pads in Buffalo will open Saturday morning, in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday morning.
It'll be a perfect activity for this mostly sunny holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high around 73. Sunday, there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it's supposed to be mostly sunny with a high near 75.
And on Monday, Memorial Day, it's forecast to be sunny again with a high near 75.
Share this article