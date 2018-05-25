Deaths Death Notices
PFISTER, Alice C. (Malkiewicz)
Of Buffalo, May 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Kathleen (Lawrence) Mietus and Sandra (Richard) Dombkiewicz; loving Grammie of Lacie Dombkiewicz, Shauna (Michael) Hanson, Desiree;, Ryan and John Mietus; Great-Grammie of Jacob and Rylan; dear sister of Sophie (Joseph) Alfieri; predeceased by other sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Alice was a true friend and confidant to many (unless something slipped out). Her smile was infectious, her love was genuine, her grace was simple, and fabulous memories of her will be eternal.
