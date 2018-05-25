NT native heads home to run 50th marathon in 50th state

Jen Bakula set the goal. She wanted to see if she could run back-to-back marathons. So she picked two, in two different states, in January 2014.

She was running the Mississippi Blues Marathon in Jacksonville, Miss., on Jan. 11 when another runner started talking with her on the course.

"He was talking about this club where you run sub-four-hour marathons in every state," Bakula said. "He thought I could be pretty good at it."

She hadn't planned to run a sub-four-hour marathon on Jan. 12, when she toed the start line at the First Light Marathon in Mobile, Alabama. But that club she had just heard about stuck in her head.

"My plan was to run hard in Mississippi and just go be silly in Alabama," Bakula said. "But when he told me about 50sub4, I realized I had to break four hours."

It became a mission for Bakula, a native of North Tonawanda, who will join an elite club of runners when she completes her 50-state tour of sub-four hour performances at her hometown race, The Buffalo Marathon.

She is part of the small national running club 50sub4 – a group that encourages runners to not only complete a marathon in every state but run each one in under four hours. There are 105 who have completed the task, according to club founder Jeff Hil, who began the group in 2009.

"While completing a marathon is certainly an achievement for most people, within the marathoning community a sub-four hour time is an arbitrary benchmark of a 'quality' marathon," Hil said. "A sub-four hour marathon doesn't allow for significant injuries, a 'bad' day of running and significant training breaks.

"To run one in every state requires you to be lucky enough not get injured but also requires significant logistical and financial sacrifices in order achieve it. As I was going through the states, I found lots of other runners trying to 'complete' a marathon in each state but not many of them cared about their time or the quality of their effort. Most of the marathon clubs out there are focused solely on the quantity of marathons completed and finishing time is not a factor. The focus of our group is on a quality marathon in each state rather than just completing it — and that's one of the characteristics that make it unique. "

Bakula will be the second Buffalo native to complete the goal. David Nemoto, a Buffalo native who now lives in Houston, completed his 50th marathon in 2017. She will also be just the 20th woman to run all 50 states in under four hours.

Bakula, who now lives in San Francisco where she works as a director of technology for a financial services company, didn't plan to save her home state for last. But when her schedule began to shape up that way, she deciding ending in Buffalo would be the perfect cap to an extraordinary journey.

"Somewhere after I hit No. 20 I realized I had never done a marathon in New York," Bakula said. "I thought it would be a fun place where my family could see me run. I've watched people finish their 50th from time to time in random spots where they don't know anyone and I want to celebrate it – the end of this part of my life. I realized it would be easiest for me to plan a party in Buffalo.

"I think it's going to be really cool to turn around in Niagara Square and make that turn to the finish line to see a bunch of people I know. I think it's going to be an amazing moment. To be honest, I left Buffalo when I was 18, so I don't know much about the course. I know it goes through Delaware Park and by the water, but I try not to look too much at a course or I'll psyche myself out."

Because as all runners know, the course can give you fits.

That's what happened last July in Vermont when she ran the Mad Marathon.

"Vermont is a hilly state and I didn't realize how hilly it was," Bakula said. "There's a giant hill from Mile 7 to 17 or 18. I was behind pace and I was thinking I'm not going to make this one in four hours. I was dogging it. I felt awful. I don't know how to describe it, it was just terrible.

"The last several miles were downhill and I was picking up the pace a little bit. I just wanted it over. It was close. I crossed the line and just laid down. I figured I would have to come back to Vermont, but my husband checked the time, and I made it with one tenth of a second."

Yep. She finished in 3:59:59.9.

"I joke with my husband that if I had worn my number on the back instead of the front, I wouldn't have made it. There was no time to spare."

There's all the time in the world to complete the 50-state, four-hour marathon challenge. Hil said there is no limit – runners can take their entire lifetime to complete it. Some complete it within one year, others in 20 or 30 years.

"They take what their busy lives allow them," Hil said.

Bakula falls somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. She has been running a marathon about every three weeks. It sounds grueling, and it certainly has its days, but Bakula said each marathon serves as her long training run for the next marathon. And anyway, it's not the running that kills her, but the travel from San Francisco to all those East Coast states.

"Buffalo will be my 18th marathon in 14 months," Bakula said, who ran the Maine Coast Marathon on May 12, finishing in 3:47:57. "I've been doing one about every three weeks. Sometimes I feel terrible, but it's not the runs that are exhausting, it's all the travel. There are more states on the East Coast, and flying across the country to do these, that gets trickier. I think I train well enough to have that base to do the runs."

After this journey, Bakula is pretty sure she won't be running a marathon for some time. She said she toys with the idea of one or two marathons in a year and possibly looking to get back to a time around 3:12, which she ran in Portland, Oregon, in 2013.

Regardless of what her body allows, from a speed and endurance perspective, there's something particularly alluring about the marathon that's difficult to step away from.

"I think for me it's more the mental challenge," Bakula said. "It's having to keep your mind occupied for four hours. Sometimes people ask, 'Why do you keep doing the same thing over and over?' And yes, the distance is the same, but the course is different. The people you meet are different. How you feel any given day is different. The marathon has taught me a lot about having mental fortitude. It gives me peace of mind."