North Tonawanda posts Hometown Heroes banners at City Market

A gallery of 11 banners saluting military veterans was posted this week at the North Tonawanda Farmers Market at Robinson Street and Payne Avenue.

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas said the Hometown Heroes banners include one honoring Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Timothy G. Serwinowski, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.

The American Legion's Sikora Post chose some World War II veterans to honor: Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Stephen Sikora of the Navy, after whom the post is named; Pfc. Stanley Maziarz of the Army; and Sgt. John Lukasik of the Army Air Corps.

"This is our humble way to honor their service to our country," Pappas said.

The banners were installed by a crew led by Mark Daigler, city traffic maintenance supervisor.