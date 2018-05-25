Mother arrested on drug, child endangerment charges after 3-year-old found wandering

A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug possesion and child endangerment charges after her 3-year-old was allegedly found by a neighbor wandering the streets barefoot as the child's mother apparently slept, Jamestown Police said.

When police arrived, they were advised by the neighbor that the child had been unattended in the vicinity of Hazard Street and Newland Avenue, but was picked up a half-hour later by the child's grandmother who had come looking for her, Jamestown Police said.

Officers located her mother, Jessica D. Crooks, 31, of Jamestown, sleeping in her bedroom.

Jamestown Police said outside the woman's bedroom they found methamphetamine and a pipe on the ground within the child's reach.

Crooks was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jamestown Police said.

She was awaiting arraignment Friday.