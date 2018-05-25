METKOWSKI, Betty A. (Szoka)

METKOWSKI - Betty A. (nee Szoka)

May 24, 2018 at the age of 79; beloved wife of 58 years to the late Anthony P. Metkowski; loving mother of Deborah A. (late Anthony) Palumbo and Anthony S. (Barbara) Metkowski; cherished grandmother of Leah, Michelle (Jason), Meagan and Erin; adored great-grandmother of Logan and Abbey Gentner; caring sister of Geraldine (Michael) Delmont and Shirley Beamish; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Andrew Church, Kenmore at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com