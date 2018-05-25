Memorial Day weekend has diet of movies featuring bagels, killer shrews

Get set for a movie menu of bagels and killer shrews over the weekend.

Two films with local angles will premiere on Buffalo television over Memorial Day weekend.

“Bagels Over Berlin,” an hour-long, independent film documentary about Jewish war veterans, will have its broadcast premiere at 9:30 pm May 27, on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate. It will air following The National Memorial Day Concert.

According to WNED, the film includes several men with Buffalo roots, including Donald Katz, Irwin Stovroff and Hollywood producer Norman Lear. Who knew that Lear trained in Buffalo?

The film produced and directed by Buffalo native Alan Feinberg has been featured in film festivals, including the Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival.

According to a WNED release, Feinberg lamented "that the prevailing stereotype of Jewish men of the era was they were shopkeepers and peddlers, but more than 500,000 Jewish Americans served during World War II.

Feinberg said his documentary showcases the bravery of Jewish veterans and upends the erroneous stereotype."

On a less serious note, at midnight Saturday, WBBZ-TV, will carry "Attack of the Killer Shrews."

The film by Western New York filmmaker Ken Cosentino makes it national television debut two hours earlier on Retro TV stations nationwide.

WBBZ reports that the 2016 splatstick parody of "Killer Shrews," a 1959 cult classic, was made in Western New York by White Lion Studios. For those unfamiliar with the term splatstick, it combines slapstick comedy with splatter-filled gore.

It stars Bill Kennedy as Sheriff Martin Blake, Liz Houlihan as B-movie Scream Queen Fiona Rae, and Jonathan Rogers as a high brow-professor and author Charles Perry.

Here's what a WBBZ release says about the movie: "This deliberately awful display of puppetry follows a group of misfits as they defend the world against an invasion of monstrous killer shrews."

"Complete with horrible shrew puppets and a special cameo by Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment, 'Attack of the Killer Shrews' combines Mel Brooks- style humor with a classic drive-in creature feature."

Now that comparison to Brooks is funny.

