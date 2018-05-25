Maryvale gets it done, captures championship

After finally getting over the semifinal hump in the Class A-2 sectional playoffs No. 2 Maryvale continued to roll on Thursday in Orchard Park as a six-run fifth inning helped push the Flyers by No. 4 Lewiston-Porter for a 10-8 championship win.

Maryvale (14-8), who fell in the semis the past two years, was led by Simon Krywcun (2-for-4, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored) and Ryan Smith (3-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, run scored). Picking up the win and closing out the final three innings on the mound was Connor Desiderio (2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts).

For Lew-Port (12-8) Mat Carden (2-for-3, double, triple, 3 runs scored), Shane Kowalski (3-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored) and Lucas Eoute (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, run scored) made contributions in a Lancers effort that just fell short.

The difference-making fifth inning for the Flyers was led by seventh-grade catcher Dalton Harper, who scored two on a double and Krywcun’s triple with the bases loaded. Following the win, Krywcun said the Flyers knew once the semifinals were cleared, they could win it all.

“We knew we could go all the way if we just faced that,” Krywcun said. ““It’s the greatest feeling of my high school career and I couldn’t have done it with a better team. Nothing greater than this feeling.”

In terms of his moment, Krywcun said it wasn’t anything special. He waited for the right moment.

“Got to get the right pitch. It was a 3-1 count, you get that pitch right down the middle. It was the pitch I wanted and I put it where I needed to,” Krywcun said.

Despite the win, things were shaky for the Flyers early in the contest. Lew-Port came out early and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Carden knocked his triple and then scored on a Kowalski single.

In the bottom half, Maryvale quickly took their first lead of the game, 2-1, as Krywcun and Smith each singled to start the inning before being driven in by DeAnte Mecca, who singled, and by Trey Esquilin, who reached base on an error.

After a second inning where each side plated a run, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of Maryvale, the

Lancers took back the lead, 4-3, in the third inning with two runs. Carden doubled and Eoute knocked him in with a single and then Eoute scored on an Anthony Dragone double.

In the fourth inning Lew-Port padded their lead with two more runs as well to bring the score to 6-3. Cooper Krawczyk reached first on a fielder’s choice and then Carden walked. With two runners on, Kowalski’s double scored Krawczyk and then Eoute’s single scored Carden to bring the score to 6-3.

Then disaster struck for the Lancers and a route began for Maryvale as the Lew-Port offense was held scoreless in the fifth inning and the Flyers erupted for six.

“It’s unfortunate. We played probably the best we’ve played all season,” Lew-Port head coach Mark Waple said. “They just outlasted us and they deserved to be champions. That one inning, we just couldn’t get an out and they put six on us.”

To get to six, Esquilin walked and Mark Bailey singled and both scored on Harper’s double. To load the bases, Desiderio singled and Zach Amato walked. All three crossed home on Keywcun’s triple.

With the 9-6 lead, Maryvale’s defense bent but didn’t break over the final two innings. Lew-Port could only muster one more run in both the sixth and seventh innings, while Maryvale added one more insurance run in the sixth inning as well.

Maryvale head coach Ryan Mohr had to tip his cap to the Lancers though, admitting things didn’t

easy.

“It was a roller coaster. We got up, we got down, and then we had that huge inning and we were able to close it out on the end,” Mohr said.

For the outright class A title, Maryvale will head to Niagara Falls on Saturday at noon to face Williamsville East, who the Flyers lost to, 11-5, earlier this season.