LOVELOCK, Pauline M. (Pavicich)

Of South Buffalo. Entered into rest May 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late M. Kenneth Lovelock; devoted mother of Paula (Dale) Howard, William T. (late Anne) Lovelock, Kenneth P. (Tammy) Lovelock and Nancy J. (Douglas) Boechel; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Mary Hunter and the late Joseph Pavicich, Helen Senerdhio and Anna Markovich; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com