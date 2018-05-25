Lockport development agency approves grants for two startups

The City of Lockport development agency voted Thursday to approve cash aid to two new businesses planning to open this summer.

CJ's Italian Hot Dogs and Sausage received $20,000 from the Greater Lockport Development Corp., and TrueBean Coffee Co. was approved for $16,500.

Brian M. Smith, city planning and development director, said the payments are deferred loans, which will not have to be repaid if the businesses remain open for two years and keep their promises to use the money for equipment.

CJ's is to open at 207 Washburn St., and TrueBean in Harrison Place, Walnut and Washburn streets. Smith said of the latter, "They are a coffee roasting company. It's not a café."