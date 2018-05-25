Subhead here twolines thanks

Almost no one escapes facing the death of a loved one. For most of us our first loss is that of a parent with whom we shared so many memories of childhood, of youth, and perhaps even years of adulthood.

In marriage, except for most unusual circumstances, one partner predeceases the other. Although it is an accepted fact, few of us are prepared for the final impact of the loneliness that ensues. Those of us who were fortunate can look back upon a long shared lifetime and decades of memories that bring comfort.

There can be few deaths as devastating as that of the young who were denied a lifetime. On Memorial Day, however, we pay honor to the brave men and women who risked their lives and lost them in the service of our country.

Memorial Day is not just the beginning of summer when swimming pools are opened, picnics, barbecues and other festivities that celebrate the warmth and sunshine of the months ahead.

It is the day on which we who are so fortunate to be citizens of the United States of America, remember all who defended our country, and gave their lives in its service.

Their their memories are a blessing. Let us remember them with heartfelt gratitude.

Roberta F. Handel

Williamsville