Letter: Pedestrians on Boulevard should use the crosswalks

Pedestrians on Boulevard should use the crosswalks

I live near Niagara Falls Boulevard, on a residential street in a residential area. The speed limit is 30 mph and there are no businesses here. However, Niagara Falls Boulevard is a commercial district with a speed limit of 40 or 45 mph depending upon where you are. It is a very busy street, and at not at all residential, with the exception if the first block near Main Street in Buffalo, where the speed limit is 35 mph.

All that taken as fact, all of these unfortunate pedestrians did not cross at a crosswalk. There ARE crosswalks on the Boulevard, but you may have to walk a little to get to them. Some are pedestrian operated, others are not, but if you choose to try to cross where there is no crosswalk, you are expecting a driver to stop for you while traveling 40 mph, And at night, there is not enough lighting to see you, especially if you are wearing dark clothing.

Eileen Bennett

Tonawanda