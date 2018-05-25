Letter: Looking forward to day when Trump leaves office

Looking forward to day when Trump leaves office

A few of the talk shows this past weekend had some commentators speak about the fact that if President Trump is called to answer a subpoena from the independent counsel, he might refuse, citing affairs of state that would prevent him from answering the subpoena.

Perhaps the subpoena could be answerable on a Friday when the only thing on his mind is hoping that it doesn’t rain too much to spoil his golf game.

A recent issue of a national magazine featured eight pages listing the greedy instances where Trump and his buddies have used our treasury as their own private cookie jar from which they raid often to fulfill their personal needs.

I look forward to the day when Trump leaves office and I can use President Gerald Ford’s words: “Our national nightmare is over.”

Richard Gubernick

Professor Emeritus,

SUNY Buffalo State

Buffalo