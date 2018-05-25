Letter: In column on rifle teams, Watson got it right for once

In column on rifle teams, Watson got it right for once

Rod Watson’s editorial on the front page of Thursday’s BN may indicate that he is not always the uber-reactionary liberal he often seems to be. He must have awakened with a start with the realization that the National Rifle Association is spot on when we point out the fact that liberals are out to get ALL the guns. (Except their own, of course). Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, representing parts of New York City (naturally), a Democrat (of course), wants to outlaw high school shooting teams. And Rod appears to have veered off the leftist track by pointing out that the NRA is right. Thanks, Mr. Watson!

Larry Johnson

Holland