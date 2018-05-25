Letter: Gillibrand distorts the facts about Planned Parenthood

Gillibrand distorts the facts about Planned Parenthood

As it pertains to her extreme position on abortion, Kirsten Gillibrand needs to wake up! Everybody knows that Planned Parenthood’s main focus is “abortion,” and our senator needs to stop distorting the facts! Nobody is begrudging women adequate health care, and there ARE many good organizations dedicated to providing those services. However, the baby-killing factory known as Planned Parenthood is not one of them!

The unborn have rights too, and all we are saying is: If you choose to murder your innocent unborn, then you shouldn’t expect taxpayers to pay for it! There is another solution, which our senator and her followers fail to consider: you don’t want children and you can’t afford an abortion, maybe you should refrain from activities that would result in an unwanted pregnancy! Or is that too radical an idea for the senator?

William Mayback

West Seneca