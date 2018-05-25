Letter: Bishop Curry’s words resonate with joy

Bishop Curry’s words resonate with joy

What a pleasure it was to read the two-page spread on the royal wedding in the May 20 Buffalo News, especially the article about Bishop Michael Curry, the African-American Episcopal priest who offered the homily at that remarkable service in Windsor, England.

Bishop Curry’s joy-filled words, threaded with quotes from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the French scientist/theologian Teilhard de Chardin touting inclusion and equality, blew the fan vaulting off the ancient ceiling of St. George’s Chapel, and his glowing smile and infectious passion for his beliefs was remarkably refreshing in what has seemed a steadily more mean-spirited world.

How ironic it was, then, to turn the page in that same News section and read an article about the two clergymen our president sent to give prayers at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem recently. One of these men has said that Mormons are “a cult,” that Catholics, Muslims and Jews are going to hell, and that “being gay is not OK.” The other minister said that Hurricane Katrina occurred because New Orleans was “sinful” for scheduling a gay pride parade, and his remarks twisting the cause of the Holocaust forced Sen. John McCain to disavow his support during the 2008 presidential campaign.

Because we have freedom of speech here, these preachers can spew whatever hateful, exclusive mumbo-jumbo they want, but to have invited them to represent our country at an official event was shameful. Maybe next time the president should just call on Bishop Curry when he needs a person of the cloth.

Judith Geer

Holland