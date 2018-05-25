Letter: Are politics behind Kearns’ announcement?

Are politics behind Kearns’ announcement?

Responding to the announcement by Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns saying the county clerk will not process applications for licenses by illegal aliens: As all of us know you have to have all kinds of documentation to bring to the DMV to get such a license or non-driver ID, which is what I have.

By definition, “illegal” aliens don’t have that kind of documentation in the first place.

Mickey, who are you kidding with this pronouncement occurring just as your campaign for re-election starts?

Bruce Kogan

Buffalo