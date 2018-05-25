Letter: Are politics behind Kearns’ announcement?
Responding to the announcement by Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns saying the county clerk will not process applications for licenses by illegal aliens: As all of us know you have to have all kinds of documentation to bring to the DMV to get such a license or non-driver ID, which is what I have.
By definition, “illegal” aliens don’t have that kind of documentation in the first place.
Mickey, who are you kidding with this pronouncement occurring just as your campaign for re-election starts?
Bruce Kogan
Buffalo
