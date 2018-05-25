Legend of the Amherst supervisor's computer is hard to kill

Let's just get this out of the way now: Brian Kulpa is not the first Amherst supervisor to have a computer in his office.

But that mistaken idea has floated around Amherst circles for months, since shortly after Kulpa took office in January.

It got a public airing at a recent forum between Kulpa and developers hosted by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber CEO A.J. Baynes repeated the claim when he introduced Kulpa. Baynes said that description came directly from Kulpa and his office.

Kulpa told us he corrected Baynes after he got up to speak, something Baynes doesn't remember.

Off Main Street investigated this claim – can we call it Computergate now? – when we first heard it in January.

It's true that Kulpa's immediate predecessor, Barry Weinstein, did not have a computer in his office. So that's most likely where the legend started.

But the supervisor who served before Weinstein, Satish Mohan, and the supervisor who served before Mohan, Susan Grelick, both told us they had a computer in their office.

We'll let Baynes have the last word.

"I was corrected that he's the first supervisor to shop on Amazon Prime in the office," he quipped.