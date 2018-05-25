High School Extra (News & notes, for May 24): NT's Hastings wins tennis title

Hastings nets tennis crown

Call it a natural progression if you will.

Greg Hastings did himself one better this season at the Section VI boys tennis championship at Lancaster as the North Tonawanda Lumberjack captured the single title Thursday.

Hastings defeated Jonah Murphy of Sweet Home, 6-0, 6-4, in the final to take the top prize a year after losing in the final to Henry Wang of Williamsville North.

"He just played very well and made few mistakes," Section VI co-chairman Terry McMahon of Orchard Park said. "He just played better."

Both Hastings and Murphy went to states last year and earned trips this season.

They'll be joined at the state tournament Thursday through June 2 at the National Tennis Center in Flushing by Orchard Park's Noah Sayoc, who defeated Joe Baudo of Williamsville North in the third-place singles match, 6-1, 6-2.

Williamsville East's Jason Berkun and Jerry Xiao won the doubles championship, 6-1, 6-1, over Amherst's Sam Greco and Steve Quinlivan. Carter Wideman and Connor Donhauser of Lancaster won the third-place match to join the aforementioned two teams at the state tournament.

Lancaster vs. NW for Class AA title

Last season, Lancaster was the top seed that got stunned before reaching the Section VI Class AA softball final.

The No. 1 seed won't reach the final this season, only this time the Legends made sure of that.

That's because they upset top-seed and host Orchard Park, 11-4, in a Class AA semifinal contest. The fifth-seeded Legends used a seven-run fourth inning to seize control for good against a Quakers team that had hoped to reach its fourth straight championship game.

Instead, it'll be Lancaster facing Niagara Wheatfield for the title Tuesday. The Falcons ended North's reign as Section VI champions with an 8-4 triumph.

"I'm so proud of the girls," Legends coach Kelly Ambrose said. "We went through that disappointment last year and we talked about getting better throughout the season. We're excited to be going to the finals."

Erin Colucci (2 for 4) belted a three-run home run during Lancaster's big inning. That was one of five hits in the frame by the Legends. Madysyn Pepke hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Olivia Kincannon finished 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs, Jenna Patterson went five innings for the win.

Niagara Wheatfield took the lead for good in the fourth inning on Mackenzie Franks' RBI double. That highlighted a three-run burst for the Falcons (15-4), who led 2-0 after one but fell behind 4-2. Carly Milleville went 2 for 3 with two doubles for NW, which makes its first final appearance since reaching the state final four in 2011.

In Class D, Abby Burrell and Ally Haskell each hit inside the park home runs to lead Franklinville into the final with a 4-1 win over Frewsburg. Haskell also earned the win, tossing the complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

The Panthers will face the Eagles of North Collins in the final.

Baylee Romano's solo home run with two out in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as North Collins triumphed at Forestville, 1-0, in the other Class D semifinal.

Rebecca Cyrek tossed the complete-game two-hitter with four strikeouts for North Collins, the defending Section VI champion.

Lancaster pulls out 'W' over Frontier

Lancaster spotted Frontier an early lead, stormed ahead and then had to rely on timely goals late to pull out an 9-8 victory over the Falcons in a Section VI Class A boys lacrosse semifinal contest.

Ben Napierlski and Brett Beetow scored back to back goals to break a 7-7 tie, Beetow’s coming with three minutes left. The Legends finally exhaled when Anthony Scoma stripped a Frontier player of the ball with 15 seconds left to preserve the triumph. Lancaster will face Orchard Park for the title on Wednesday at Williamsville North.

Down 4-0, the Legends scored seven straight goals. They trailed 4-3 at half after two goals from CJ DiRienzo and a tally from Alex Reimer. Beetow and Napierlski each finished with two goals. Ben Mazur made 14 saves.

In Class B, Williamsville East will face Hamburg for the title. The Flames advanced with a 9-6 win over Williamsville North. Joel Stoddard scored five goals, while Sam Melster added two goals and an assist.

The top-seeded Bulldogs of Hamburg advanced with a 10-5 win over West Seneca West. Jared Milley had three goals and scooped up seven groundballs, while Brett Chiodo had two goals and an assist.

Akron wins in rout

Akron will face Medina for a third time this year. This time the Section VI Class D title will be on the line. The Tigers punched their ticket to the final by crushing Salamanca, 26-6. Melson Logan had three goals and five assists, Ryan Yaeger had three goals and three assists and Donavan Nephew five goals for Akron, which beat Medina twice during the season in a pair of tight games.

West Seneca East and Eden will meet for the Class C boys lacrosse title. East defeated Amherst, 15-7. Danny Flynn led the winners with seven goals and two assists.

Eden advanced with an 8-6 win over Iroquois as Drew Hesse led the way with five goals.

OP girls lax to final

Orchard Park advanced to the Section VI girls lacrosse final by edging Clarence, 13-12.

Morgan Baxendale had four goals and an assist and Olivia Lucidi had three goals for OP, to off-set Madison Leeper's four-goal game for Clarence.

OP faces Lancaster next Thursday for the Class A title. The Legends thumped Niagara Falls 19-2 as 12 different players scored. Lancaster had a string of five straight Section VI Class A titles snapped last year by Frontier in the final.

Frontier, now in Class B, will play for that classification's crown as it beat West Seneca West 15-8 behind Taylor Gehen's six goals and Haylee Tatar's nine points. The Falcons will face defending champion Hamburg, a 17-7 winner over Niagara Wheatfield.

Lake Shore and Amherst will meet for the Class C title. Lake Shore rolled Williamsville East 21-3 as Jalyn Jimerson had an 11-point effort that included four goals. Amherst defeated Williamsville South, 7-5, as Leah Shutts and Grace Van Buren each had two goals and an assist.

Legends reach baseball final

Ryan Mansell scattered four hits in six innings and struck out six, while Max Giordano, Vinny Stutz and Tom Bednarski had three hits each to lead Lancaster past Orchard Park, 10-0, in the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

The top-seeded Legends (17-2) meet No. 7 Williamsville North in the final. North gave Niagara Wheatfield the slip, 3-2. PJ Chearmonte (win), John Hassler (hold) and Austin Mann (save) combined to hold the Falcons to two runs. Justin Konotopskyj drove in two runs for the Spartans, who lost in last year's final to Clarence.