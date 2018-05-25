High School Extra (May 25): JFK's Allen's leap is one for the books at ECIC meet

Day one of the ECIC track and field championships are in the books and it was a day that featured a long-standing record being shattered.

Shevaughn Allen of JFK set the league record in the long jump. He leaped 24 feet, 1.75 inches to break the mark of 23-11.5 set by Hamburg's Bob Jones in 1986. Allen also finished with the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles (15.4).

The tournament concludes Saturday at Williamsville South.

In championship heats on Friday, Cal Puskar of Orchard Park captured the 800-meter dash in 1:56.74. East Aurora's Ian Russ is king of the 2-mile as he won the 3,200 in 9:25.87. Lancaster's Jon Surdej won the shot put in 61-0.50.

In girls results, West Seneca West's Anna Rybczynski won the 800 in 2:14.26. In the 3,000, Holland's Riley Jones triumphed in 10:19.72. Iroquois' Rachel Donner won the discus (133-0). PV: Gabrielle Gaygen of Williamsville North won the pole vault with a leap of 11-0. Amherst's Jamillyah Mallory won the long jump with a distance of 18-6.50.

St. Mary's advances

St. Mary's defeated Bishop Timon-St. Jude 5-2 in a Georgetown Cup baseball quarterfinal as Ben Mazurowski tossed a complete-game four hitter with six strikeouts.

Matt Ciezki went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Lancers (14-7), who were the Georgetown Cup tournament runner-up last year.

They get to face the team that beat them in that series, defending champion St. Joe's in a best-of-three starting Tuesday at the Robert T. Scott Complex. St. Joe's advanced with a 10-0 win over Niagara Catholic.

In another Georgetown Cup game, Brian Herrmann tossed a complete-game 2-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Canisius blanked Cardinal O'Hara, 7-0. Ben Ciocca, Vinny Ventura, Jake Podlas and Jack Collins each finished with two hits for Canisius, which faces either St. Francis or Nichols in the best-of-3 semifinal series beginning Tuesday.

Championship Saturday

It's Championship Saturday for baseball as the Section VI Tournament crowns its overall champions Saturday.

Niagara Falls is the site for the Class AA and A title games twin bill. The Class AA final is at noon and features Lancaster against Williamsville North. Lancaster advanced with a 10-0 win over Orchard Park in Thursday's semifinal behind Ryan Mansell's pitching as he scattered four hits in six innings of work. North earned a spot in the final for the second year in a row with a 3-2 win over Niagara Wheatfield as Justin Konotopskyj drove in two runs.

The Class A final pits Williamsville East against Maryvale at 3 p.m.

At Orchard Park, Olean meets Roy-Hart for the overall Class B crown at noon. The Class C and D finals are at Jamestown's Martin Sports Complex, with the twin bill starting at noon with Silver Creek/Forestville facing Allegany-Limestone in Class C. The Class D final follows with Frewsburg taking on Brocton.