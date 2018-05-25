BuffaloNews.com
Section VI softball finals
Williamsville East and West Seneca East players go over ground rules prior to playing at Williamsville North on Thursday May 24, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Mya Braun singles in the fourth inning against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean's Sophia Aiello and Justine Brooks go through a pre-inning routine against Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden players stand for the national anthem prior to playing Roy-Hart.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East players stand for the national anthem prior to playing West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Rachel Yax bats in the fourth inning against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean batter Justine Brooks bats in the second inning against Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hart players stand for the national anthem prior to playing Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East players and coaches celebrate a victory over West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois pitcher Brooke Plonka celebrates an out with her catcher Jenny Stawicki.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean pitcher Alyssa Ramarge pitches to Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Mattie Woodard singles in the first inning against Roy-Hart.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East captains celebrate a victory over West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois third baseman Katie Jacobs catches a foul ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean batter Kylie Lyons hits a fly ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hartu2019s Mallory Steiner hits a two-run RBI double in the second inning against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Christy Mack celebrates a victory over West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois pitcher Brooke Plonka.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fredonia batter Kazlin Beers singles in the fourth inning against Olean.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hart batter Mallory Steiner hits a two-run RBI single in the second inning against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois assistant coach Matt Haberl hugs his daughter Kennedy after defeating Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean catcher Mariah Moses celebrates a strikeout of Fredonia batter Kelly Gullo in the sixth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois celebrates a victory over Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East pitcher Summer Clark on the mound against West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hart catcher Maddie Fry catches an Eden fly ball in the fourth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean batter Justine Brooks triples in the sixth inning against Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Rachel Yax runs out a sixth-inning single against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville East catcher Grace Pogorzala tags out West Seneca East runner Camyrn Bianchi during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean batter Kayla Ou2019Connor hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois Kennedy Haberl beats out a single against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden baserunner Alexa Kuppel steals second base against Roy Hart.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca East pitcher Anilese Kelly throws to Williamsville East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Oleanu2019s Justine Brooks jumps in the arms of pitcher Alyssa Ramarge after defeating Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden pitcher Kaitlyn Schmitz pitches against Roy-Hart in the fourth inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean celebrates a victory over Fredonia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hart pitcher Mallory Steiner throws to Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 38
Friday, May 25, 2018
Section VI softball finals at Williamsville North High School on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
