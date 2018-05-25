Four people arrested following raid on Town of Evans home

Four people were arrested by Evans Police following a raid on an Oakland Street residence, where illegal drugs were allegedly seized, Town of Evans Police said.

An unspecified quantity of crack cocaine, wrapped for distribution, was allegedly seized Thursday, along with powder cocaine, marijuana and cash, according to Evans Police.

Arrested were Heather McMullen and Angela Borzeller, of Angola, Gary Collins of Amherst and Louis Rhone of Jamestown, Evans Police said. Ages were not provided by police for those arrested.

All four were arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court, Evans Police said. Charges against those arrested were not released by police Friday.

The four were held in the Erie County Holding Center.

Evans Police were assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Tier Drug Task Force and Hamburg Town Police.