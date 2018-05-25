Former Tonawanda fire company treasurer sentenced for embezzlement

A Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for stealing nearly $20,000 from a volunteer fire company.

Timothy D. Kler, 36, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree grand larceny after being charged with taking the money while serving as treasurer of the River Road Volunteer Fire Company. The thefts of cash collected during fundraisers and also of forged checks occurred between the time he started as treasurer in January 2017 until Sept. 18, 2017, prosecutors previously said.

Kler, who was arrested last November, signed a confession of judgment and was ordered to pay back $14,486 in restitution, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.