Evans police searching for armed robbery suspect

Evans police were searching for a man who held up a Derby liquor store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Top Shelf Liquor on Erie Road was robbed at about 9:40 p.m. Police said the robber displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of a cash. He was described as about 5 foot 10 and between 180 and 200 pounds. He appeared to be in his late 40s or early 50s and has a blond mustache. He is believed to have gotten into a small gray or silver SUV that was parked on a nearby street.

Police released surveillance camera images of the robber. They asked anyone with information about him or the incident to call them at 549-3600 or at the department's confidential line at 217-3585.