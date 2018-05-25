Duplicate Bridge: May 26, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club will celebrate Memorial Day with extra-point games at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 28. Bridge Club Meridian and the Bridge Center of Buffalo will be closed Monday.

* * *

Extra-point games will be offered today and Tuesday, May 29, to Thursday, May 31, at the Bridge Center of Buffalo. The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at all games today, Saturday, May 26, to next Saturday, June 2, with no extra fee.

* * *

Worldwide Bridge Contest games will be played locally at the Airport Bridge Club at 11 a.m. Friday, June 1, and noon next Saturday, June 2.

* * *

Bridge Club Meridian has moved from its longtime venue at the Zion Church in the Town of Tonawanda to facilities at 209 S. Youngs Road, Amherst. Games are held every Monday at 10:30 a.m.

* * *

Tournament calendar

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, May 26, to Monday, May 28. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Next Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 11, to Sunday, June 17.

Buffalo Non-Life Master Sectional – Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 8. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport, 1111 Airport Blvd., Coraopolis, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Delta by Marriott Airport Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

* * *

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

* * *

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is (716) 849-4420.

* * *

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson is closing in on a career total of 2,400 master points. He blogs about his progress toward Gold Life Master (2,500 points) and other bridge adventures here.

* * *

Duplicate scores

Week of May 14 to May 20

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 62.50%; B: Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 59.23%; C: Nadine Stein and Ron Henrikson, 54.76%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 61.31%; B: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 53.87%; C: Denise Slattery and Ed Morgan, 51.19%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 61.55%; Bob Linn and John Ziemer, 59.28%; Barbara Libby and Allen Beroza, 57.58%; B. Judy Kaprove and Ruth Kozower, 55.49%; C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 52.46%; east-west, A: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 59.47%; B/C: Bob Kaprove and David Donaldson, 54.55%; Dorothy May and Paul Zittel, 52.27%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – One winner. (Tie) Joyce Greenspan and Ron Henrikson, Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 57.87%; Janet Frisch and Alan Greer, 54.17%; Liz Clark and Art Matthies, 52.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 62.50%; B: Eleanor Whelan and Ed Drozen, 57.18%; Paula Kotowski and Walt Olszewski, 51.39%; C: Denise Slattery and Bob Sommerstein, 48.15%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 60.68%; B: John Kirsits and Ken Meier, 54.69%; C: John Bava and Ed Morgan, 54.69%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 59.72%; Martha and John Welte, 53.24%; B/C: Barbara Sadkin and Bob Sommerstein, 51.39%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 57.18%; B: Michael Kozower and Dale Anderson, 55.32%; Patty Porter and Pawan Matta, 54.63%; Ken Meier and Walt Olszewski, 51.39%; C: Sandi England and Paul Zittel, 49.77%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – One winner. A: Paula Salamone and Cleveland Fleming, 66%; B: Ed Morgan and Ron Henrikson, 54%; Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 52%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Amita Arora and Marilyn Wortzman, 57.14%; B: Patty and Henry Porter, 54.17%; C: JoAnne Nover and Janet Desmon, 51.79%; east-west, A/B: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 55.95%; Sharon Wilcox and Maryann Szafran, 55.65%; C: Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 51.49%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Open game. One winner. A: Stan Kozlowski and Judy Graf, 55.95%; B/C: Ten-Pao Lee and Bob Padgug, 50.60%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – One winner. A: David Hemmer and Saleh Fetouh, 62.96%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 59.26%; B: Bill Rushmore and Stan Kozlowski, 58.15%; C: Art Aronson and Terry Fraas, 54.44%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A/B: David Whitt and Sharon Wilcox, 61.31%; Patty Porter and Donna Pottle, 58.93%; C: Carol Neuhaus and Burt Freiman, 56.85%; east-west, A/B: Hannah Weinberg and Christine Malarkey, 63.39%; Joe Miranda and Bill Rich, 60.12%; Ruth Nawotniak and Marilyn Wortzman, 58.63%; C: Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 49.70%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. A: Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 63.69%; B: John Marvin and Ten-Pao Lee, 60.12%; C: Gary Schmitt and Carol Bedell, 47.04%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – One winner. A: Saleh Fetouh and Dian Petrov, 64.44%; Chris Urbanek and Judy Padgug, 58.89%; Christy Kellogg and Stan Kozlowski, 57.04%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 54.44%; B/C: Betty Metz and Tova Reinhorn, 54.44%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – One winner. A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, 63.89%; Ten-Pao Lee and Chris Urbanek, 58.33%; B: Claire Gareleck and Marietta Kalman, 55.09%; Davis Heussler and Linda Burroughsford, 54.17%; C: Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 51.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – One winner. A/B/C: Ten-Pao Lee and D’Arcy Cropp, 64.81%; Davis Heussler and Rajinder Puri, 58.89%; Bert Hargesheimer and Rajarshi Roy, 57.78%; Mary Ball and Manju Ceylony, 54.81%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 67.19%; Lillian Gotshall and Merri Osterander, 56.25%; Joe Miranda and Jane Larcom, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 60%; Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 59%; Sue Neubecker and Dian Petrov, 52%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 58.80%; Jim and Paula Jones, 57.87%; Dian Petrov and Eugene Giorgini, 52.31%; (tie) Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, Madhav and Beena Deshmukh, 50.93%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Ed Harman and Jack Cukierman, 59.38%; John and Barbara Scott, 58.33%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 56.25%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Individual game. Shirley Thompson, 56%; Pearl Harris, 50%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 67%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 60%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 57%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – George Mayers and Marian Morber, 58%; (tie) Jill and Bruce Brown,Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 57%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 58%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 57%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 54.2%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 51.7%; Nick Leibovic and Fred Nadel, 50.8%; east-west, Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 59.4%; Betty Bowling and Bette Seifert, 58.3%; Perry Hoffman and Sandy Recoon, 51%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, (tie) Marge McMillen and Dona Tepas, Bill Rogers and Bill Westley, 56%; east-west, Wilson McClaren and Stan Kozlowski, 62%; Bill Adolf & Bob Jorgensen, 61%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 56.8%; Joanne Zavarella and Paul Morgante, 55.6%; east-west, Christel and Frank Bernard, 53.7%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 51.2%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com