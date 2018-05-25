DARMSTEDTER, Geraldine K. "Gerry" (Kowalkowski)

May 23, 2018, age 82; beloved wife of the late John G. Darmstedter; loving mother of Mary Kay (fiance; Wayne Seifert) Donovan and Paula (Gary E., Jr.) Dunn; cherished grandmother of Brittany and Tyler Donovan; dear sister of the late Paul Kraft, James, and Carl Kowalkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 9-10 AM at the Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 10 AM. Gerry retired from Hospice Buffalo, Inc. as a Registered Nurse. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com