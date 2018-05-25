BPO's 'Star-Spangled Spectacular' delivers as advertised

If you were looking for Waldo or Dora at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's “Star-Spangled Spectacular” performance Friday, chances were slim you’d find them unless you’d made prior arrangements or serendipity was involved.

That’s another way of saying Kleinhans Music Hall was a packed house filled with folks primed to hear a musical celebration of Memorial Day and honoring people who served in the military.

Bradley Thachuk, music director of the Niagara Symphony Orchestra, took to the podium for this program, leading the united forces of the BPO and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus in a set list filled with patriotic favorites, familiar melodies and a few seasonal twists.

Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” a vibrant orchestration of the Civil War tune “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” an appropriate and ear-pleasing intro for the concert played with sharpness from the orchestra.

The following medley (“A Salute to Irving Berlin”) was, in a way, a tribute to how immigrants have loved America and contributed to its culture. Berlin, born in Russia, supplied standards like “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and “Puttin’ On the Ritz” to the American song canon, and all were featured in Bruce Healey’s arrangement along with the concluding “God Bless America.”

The seasonal twist on the docket was a setting of Ernest Lawrence Thayer’s baseball poem, “Casey at the Bat,” set to music by Steven Reineke and narrated by Richard Ty, who was appropriately dressed in a Buffalo Bisons uniform.

As Ty wound himself up in all the appropriate places, it appeared the visual pun of a mythic baseball player’s role in creating heartbreak for Mudville was being performed on a stage draped with patriotic “bunting” – a skill that the mighty Casey evidently never used – in a bit of unplanned visual synchronicity.

John Williams’ tune-smithing was on display with a brass heavy “Liberty Fanfare.” A touching selection from the movie “Saving Private Ryan” and John Philip Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March” were other fan favorites.

The various services were paid due when Thachuk invited former service members in the audience to stand up when the theme from their specific branches were played during the “Armed Forces Salute.” The crowd rose to its feet as “America the Beautiful” was performed at the close.

When all is said and done, the whole program was delivered as advertised – a Star-Spangled Spectacular.

Concert review

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs a "Star-Spangled Spectacular," Friday morning.