City of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin

A City of Tonawanda man Friday pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin in U.S. Court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jose Ramos Escalera, 30, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 30 before U.S. Judge Frank P. Geraci.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul C. Parisi, between July 24, 2015, and Sept. 26, 2017, Ramos Escalera sold heroin on seven separate occasions to individuals working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was investigated by the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge James J. Hunt, New York Field Division.