CHWIRUT, Alice R. (Maciejewski)

CHWIRUT - Alice R. (nee Maciejewski)

Passed away on May 24, 2018. Cherished daughter of the late Stella and John Maciejewski; devoted wife of the late John F. Chwirut; loving mother of John L. (Judith) Chwirut and Kathrine A. (Andrew) Deneka; cherished grandmother of Amy (David Sabio), Andrew (Melody Battista) and Daniel Deneka and Jason (Jaclyn) Chwirut; great-grandmother of Zoey, Stella, Rosalie, Eva, Danielle and Zeila; predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers; dear sister-in-law of Theresa Maciejewski; also survived by many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Saturday at 8:15 AM and at St. Bernard Church at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com