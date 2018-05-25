Buffalo woman who received cocaine through mail sentenced

A Buffalo woman who received cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Elisa Rivera Ortiz, 36, was convicted of attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler said that on April 8, 2017, U.S. postal inspectors intercepted a package during a routine inspection. The package, addressed to Rivera Ortiz, contained cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On June 29, 2017, inspectors seized a second package addressed to her and found cocaine. On July 6, 2017, a controlled delivery of sham cocaine and a monitoring device was conducted at her Warren Avenue home, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Once the monitor alerted investigators the package was opened, they entered and executed a search warrant.

Rivera Ortiz attempted to flee but was taken into custody, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Investigators located the sham cocaine, drug packaging materials, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue and marijuana, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Ortiz’s son and three other children were in the home.