Buffalo property manager acquires Queen's Court Apartments in West Seneca

A Buffalo real estate investor and property manager has acquired a 62-unit apartment and office complex in West Seneca, paying the Florida-based seller $2.7 million.

Gregory Suffoletto, through 770 Mill LLC, bought the Queen's Court Apartments at 770 Mill Road and 4185 Seneca St. from Ansar and Almas Ahmed of Windermere, Fla. He paid $2.43 million for the apartments and $270,000 for the office building.

The 46,125-square-foot complex consists of five, two-story, garden-style apartment buildings, with 50 units, plus an office building with 12 units. It was constructed in 1978 on 1.8 acres near Southgate Plaza. The complex includes surface parking, unfinished basements and balconies for each unit.

Suffoletto said his firm will "refurbish the units and bring stability to the property overall."

"Similar to most units built around that time, the bones are very good," he said by email. "With some new finishes and capital improvements, we will offer a great product at still affordable prices."

Suffoletto is principal of Standard Property Management, a Buffalo-based real estate management and development firm founded in 2015. The company manages more than 450 units across 48 apartment properties, including Seneca Street Lofts near Larkinville, and also includes a real estate brokerage and development arm, Suffoletto Real Estate, that focuses on multifamily and mixed-use projects, according to its website.

He formerly worked as vice president of operations for Paul Kolkmeyer's Priam Enterprises from 2011-2015, and is still a partner with Kolkmeyer on some projects.