Buffalo Police locate missing Westminster Charter School boy

Buffalo Police have located a 9-year-old boy who went missing after he left Westminster Charter School Friday afternoon.

Akeime Coston was seen leaving the school at 24 Westminster Ave., on foot at about 4 p.m., according to Buffalo Police.

In a Facebook post Friday evening, Buffalo Police said the boy was located and is returning home.

