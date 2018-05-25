Buffalo man sentenced after being found with weapon and crack cocaine

A Buffalo man convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Terry Wilson, 39, was pulled over by Buffalo Police officers on June 26, 2017, after they observed him speeding on Bailey Avenue, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Wilson was found to be in possession of a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Officers recognized Wilson from previous interactions and knew he did not possess a valid driver's license, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins.

Officers patted Wilson down and seized nearly 4 grams of crack cocaine from his pockets, Higgins said.

Wilson is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.