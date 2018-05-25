Bucky Gleason: Run, baby, run

Christine Nichols wasn't even five minutes removed from hearing doctor's orders Thursday when she began, well, disregarding doctor's orders. She'll be 29 weeks pregnant, in her third trimester, when she runs 13.1 miles Sunday in the Buffalo Marathon.

Nichols understood what her physician meant when reminding her it could be a warm day on the course. She nodded when she was told to take her time. But who was she kidding? The 28-year-old data analyst knew darned well that the only time on her mind was the one on her watch, the one tethered to her goal.

"That's what runners do," Nichols said. "Runners are very good at not always listening to doctors. This is a different situation. I'm going to listen to my body. I'm not going to push it. It's supposed to be a warm day. But, yes, I have a goal."

Nichols, who played softball for a year at Monroe Community College, is a competitive person by nature. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo, one of the more competitive colleges in the state system. She has spent her lifetime challenging herself and her days crunching numbers.

Of course she has a goal, although simply finishing the upcoming race should be considered a massive accomplishment.

Years ago, she was like most people who didn't embrace running the way she does now. She would see stickers bearing "26.2" and "13.1" and wonder why anyone would want to finish a full marathon or even a half. For most people, running wasn't good exercise but means of self-torture and questions about – guilty! – a loose screw.

Once Nichols started running, she couldn't stop. Well, she did stop briefly when the pelvic pain persisted during her first pregnancy. It became so intense that running simply didn't make sense. But it wasn't long after she delivered her son, Carter, that she was running again.

She became Forrest Gump complete with the shrimp, in this case 18-month-old Carter. Sometimes, she takes runs while pushing him in the stroller. She has run two full marathons and seven half-marathons and heaven knows how many thousands of miles – and how many pairs of sneakers, ripped toenails and buckets of sweat – in between.

Why? Well, because it works for her.

"It's definitely an outlet," Nichols said. "When I started running, it helped me through a lot of different parts of my life. If I had a bad day or a lot of stress at work – I was in accounting and was definitely stressing with overtime and whatnot – but I would go out and always feel better."

"Honestly, the days that I run, I'm a better wife and a better mom for it. I'm a happier all-around more patient, more understanding person. It's because I was able to give myself a little 'me' time. After my first baby, it took me some time to learn that you have to give yourself some time back."

Nichols hasn't just given time to herself. She's giving her time and expertise to anyone willing to listen. She works from her home in Avon, about 20 miles southwest of Rochester. She moved from Alpharetta, Ga., after Carter was born to be closer to family. It wasn't long before she turned a hobby into a second job.

She became a certified running coach and co-founded Relentless Runners, a website built for runners on all levels, with business partner Toni DiRenzo. Only women have signed up so far, but men are plenty welcome. The company gained momentum a few weeks ago after Nichols shared her story on the "Today" show.

Apparently, a producer was looking for a pregnant runner and found her through #pregnantrunner – makes sense – and reached her through Instagram (@chrissy.nich.run). You can find photos and video clips of her showing stretching and strength exercises.

"Because I'm pregnant, and I'm running, it has opened up a new door to a lot of new athletes," she said. "A lot of pregnant women have been coming to me lately. We have a broad spectrum of runners, those who are looking to get into running and finding their passion for running to those looking to qualify for Boston (Marathon)."

Nichols had run into her share of potholes over the years, as you can imagine, and pulled back when needed. She has been running about 20 miles per week leading into the race, tapering her workouts as the tape grows longer around her belly. She has a longer day, about 10 miles, about once a week.

The other day, she reluctantly admitted to being tired after a 10-mile run, practically oblivious to the fact that running 10 miles would make anybody tired.

Her husband, Bobby, has supported her through every step of her journey. He's active in other sports but wants no part of running. Good man, Bobby Nichols, and intelligent, too.

Christine Nichols' goal extends beyond finishing the race even though 13.1 miles through Buffalo seems an achievement for anybody. Her personal best time for the half-marathon is 1 hour, 46 minutes. Her doctor told her not to be too competitive during the race.

Yeah, OK.

Nichols didn't completely ignore her physician, but she would like to finish in 2 hours, 20 minutes. If she falls short, she'll be shooting for 2½ hours. If she falls short of that, her goal is finishing the race. She'll plans to run at a pace that allows her to talk throughout the race, certain to leave others speechless.

"I'm just coasting," she said. "My friend will be running next to me the whole time. We're going to have a nice, easy run. That's what we’ve been doing each weekend, and that's what we'll be doing this weekend."