Boulevard Mall loses restaurant, kiosk

Two more stores have left Boulevard Mall.

Subway restaurant closed last week. With its departure, it leaves just four quick-serve food options scattered throughout the mall since the food court closed to make room for Dick's Sporting Goods: Isa Bella Pizza, Taste of China, Mrs. Fields and Auntie Anne's. TGI Friday's, Chili's and Bonefish Grill are also on the property.

Dakota Watch Co., a kiosk at that sold and serviced wristwatches, closed when its lease expired at the end of last month. There are remaining locations at Walden Galleria and McKinley Mall.

On the bright side, Tuxedo Junction just renewed its lease and moved into a larger space in the former Crazy 8 location near Macy's.

The mall's appraised value dropped by nearly half this month, falling from $54.9 million to $29.9 million, according to a report from Trepp LLC. The mall's value had already been cut by 60 percent last July. Prior to that, it had been appraised at $159.5 million.