[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills' shaky WR corps takes another hit with Zay Jones sidelined

With the free agent market not offering any immediate fixes to the Bills' lackluster receiving corps, the way the unit can improve the most in 2018 involves Zay Jones making a big jump as he enters Year 2.

But there's bad news on that front. Coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that the former second-round draft pick will be sidelined the rest of the spring as he recovers from a knee surgery.

That's disappointing for Jones, who needs all the reps he can get to put an uninspiring rookie season behind him. With Jones out, Andre Holmes might slide in as the No. 2 receiver opposite Kelvin Benjamin for the time being.

Police describe Richie Incognito as being in an "altered, paranoid state" during gym incident: The 911 call from the Incognito situation was released Thursday. "He attacked me. He's not well," the person on the phone said. The police report stated that Incognito believed he was being followed, recorded and tracked by the government.

Josh Allen plays well in practice, despite being on the third team: The highlight of Thursday's practice, according to Mark Gaughan, was a Josh Allen laser to Ray-Ray McCloud for a 30-yard touchdown. "The game just moves a little bit faster," Allen said of the pros. "It's not that these guys run so much faster or they're so much bigger than the guys in college. It's that they're smarter. They know where they need to be. They get the route recognition a lot faster, a lot quicker. They're jumping on balls now. And we've got guys who are fantastic players."

Josh Allen, Part V: Read the final installment of Tim Graham's five-part series on the Bills' rookie quarterback.

Epilogue: OK, maybe that wasn't the final installment. There's also this: Josh Allen apparently doesn't fear CTE, saying, "I know what I signed up for." He should probably still fear CTE.

Bills veterans not sweating over NFL's new anthem rule: Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said he wasn't surprised owners will make players on the field stand for the national anthem because "ownership is trying to do what's best in their mind for their business."

What They Said: Sean McDermott and player transcripts from OTAs.

