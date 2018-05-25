Bisons sweep twin bill at Rochester

It was a wonderful day for baseball in Rochester so it's the perfect setting for the Buffalo Bisons and the Red Wings to play two.

It left Rochester feeling blue.

The Herd swept the twin bill by scores of 9-8 and 2-1 in the International League.

After the teams combined for 24 hits in the first seven-inning game, they only mustered five in a pitcher's duel night cap.

Justin Dillon's third Triple-A start proved to be a thing of beauty as the Bisons' starter went the distance, on a three-hitter. He struck out one and walked one as he lowered his earned-run average to 0.79.

The Herd opened the twin bill by hanging on for a wild 9-8 triumph in the first seven-inning game between the teams at Frontier Field.

Jason Leblebijian belted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Bisons scored eight of their nine runs between the second and fifth innings.

Point of interest (game one): The Bisons trailed 3-1 after one inning but quickly went ahead in the top of the second. Ian Parmley hit a two-run triple and then scored the go-ahead run on Roemon Fields' grounder.

Leblebijian drove a two-run shot to right in the third to increase the Herd's advantage. Leblebijian hit another two-run shot in the fifth.

Point of interest (game two): Dillon faced two batters over the minimum for a seven-inning game. Dillon is 6-3, 225-pounder who was drafted in the 10th round out of Sacramento State during last June's draft. He was promoted from high Class A Dunedin earlier this month and struck out 10 in his Herd debut.

Noteworthy (game one): Kenny Vargas went yard twice for the Red Wings – including a three-run blast in the seventh to pull them within a run. Justin Shafer retired the next batter, Nick Buss, on a pop up in foul territory to Leblebijian. … The Bisons finished with 13 hits, with Fields being the only one not to record a hit. Four had multi-hit games, with catcher Reese McGuire finishing 3 for 4 to raise his average to .196.

Noteworthy (game two): The Bisons notched just two hits but both came in the top of the second inning when they scored their only runs. Danny Jansen and Leblebijian led off with back-to-back singles. A walk to Darnell Sweeney set the stage for a potential big inning. Though no big hits followed, Ian Parmley drew a walk to plate Jansen, while Fields' sacrifice fly to center plated Leblebijian.

Next: The six-game weekend series played over four days continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at Frontier Field with a single game between the teams.