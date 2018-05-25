AUGUSTINE, Barbara A. (Schultz)

Of Depew, NY, entered into rest May 15, 2018. Daughter to Chester and Lillian Schultz and sister of Chester (Betty) and Beverly (Robert) Skorupa. To cherish her memory, she leaves her beloved husband of fifty years, James. She was a loving and dedicated mother to Amy (James) Sheehan and Dr. Kevin (Priya). Barbara held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren: Matthew, Jensyn, Alex, and Adrianna Sheehan as well as Taylor, Tori, Trevor, and Timothy Augustine. In her memory, please do a random act of kindness for a friend or a stranger. Please join Barbara's family in celebrating her life at a Memorial Service on June 2, 2018 at St. Gabriel's Church in Elma at 8:45 AM. Brunch will follow at Forestview restaurant. Your confirmation of attendance for lunch would be appreciated by going to www.bit.ly/bamemorial. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com