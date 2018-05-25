Another Voice: State must act to deter domestic violence

By Monica Wallace

This month, our state’s top law enforcement officer was accused of violence against women and resigned his office shortly thereafter. His alleged actions are unconscionable and made more appalling given that the office he held is sworn to uphold the law.

I applaud the women who came forward to tell their stories of domestic abuse. Unfortunately, their stories are all too familiar to many women who have endured similar patterns of abuse and violence.

Statistics show that one in four women in the United States has been a victim of intimate partner violence. A woman is beaten every nine seconds in the U.S. – almost 5 million women each year.

Unfortunately, it is difficult for a woman to marshal the courage to leave her abuser. Victims often return to their abuser several times before summoning the courage to leave for good. The abuse leaves victims feeling ashamed, defeated and self-loathing. Further, victims are often financially dependent their abusers. Ninety-eight percent of domestic violence cases involve some form of financial abuse, and domestic abuse is the third leading cause of homelessness among families.

When victims do finally summon the courage to leave, we must have laws and legal processes in place to protect them. Last week in the Assembly, we passed several bills intended to do just that. The measures include: a bill to permit victims to exit family phone and television contracts without penalty, legislation to increase the statute of limitations for civil suits relating to domestic violence injuries from one to two years, and legislation to require hospitals to adopt appropriate training for employees to identify and aid victims of domestic violence. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take the same stand for victims that the Assembly took last week.

Additionally, I introduced legislation last week that would require dating violence education to be part of the annual health curriculum in middle and high schools. Studies show that one in three teenagers has experienced dating violence. Through education, we can empower young adults to recognize and address unhealthy dating relationships early on in hopes of preventing future abusive conduct.

As recent events demonstrate, domestic violence touches every race, religion, national origin, gender and socioeconomic class. I am so proud of the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories, and I hope their courage inspires others to do the same. I stand ready in my position as New York State Assembly member to do everything I can to support them when they do. Domestic violence is a crime, and abusers must be held accountable. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please contact Crisis Services, 716-834-3131, or the Family Justice Center, 716-558-7233, to speak to a licensed professional.

Monica Wallace represents the 143rd District in the New York State Assembly.