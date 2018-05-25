Amber Alert issued for abducted Wayne County child

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a child abducted in Wayne County.

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who is about 14 months old, was taken from an address on Joy Road in the Town of Sodus on Wednesday morning, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes, is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He is known to need asthma medication, authorities said.

Investigators believe the boy is in imminent danger of serious physical harm or death, authorities said in issuing the Amber Alert.

The body of his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found in Sodus, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Authorities ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who has seen him to call 866-NYS-AMBER or 911.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's boyfriend, identified by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle as Alberto "Ebavardo Gutierrez" Reyes, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence after her body was found in a bag in the woods behind a farm on Joy Road, the newspaper reported.